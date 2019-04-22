<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A police woman simply identified as Inspector Justina has been accused of assaulting a Sergeant’s 26-year-old pregnant wife Mrs. Usuman at the MOPOL 20 Barracks in Ikeja, Lagos.

Aside assaulting the expectant mum, the woman Inspector serving at MOPOL 43, allegedly arrested, caused the woman to be arraigned and remanded in Kirikiri Prison for bathing her with hot rice.

This development is said to have triggered bad blood with other junior police wives planning to protest the alleged abuse of power by the woman Inspector Tuesday.

Trouble was said to have started on April 11 after the duo had a disagreement at their Block 6, Flat 3, Mopol 20 barrack residence.

Inspector Justina was said to have accused the pregnant woman of gossiping about her with another neighbour.

She was said to have entered Mrs. Usuman’s kitchen, pulled her hair and it led to a fight between them and the woman poured a pot of hot rice on her buttocks.

Although Mrs. Usuman’s husband was said to have reported the case at the Provost Unit of the Police Command in Ikeja following threats from the woman Inspector, it was gathered the Sergeant and his wife were detained and compelled to send people to beg the Inspector.

“They sent relatives to appease the woman while they were still being detained. The emissaries went with N50, 000 for the woman Inspector’s treatment. While the couple were still in detention, the Woman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) investigating the case bundled the pregnant woman to an Ogba Magistrates’ Court where she was arraigned and taken to Kirikiri Prisons,” a source said.

Mrs. Usuman’s incarceration did not go down well with her mates at the barracks who wondered why she was charged pending the conclusion of investigation by the provost unit.

It was gathered that the Sergeant was still being detained while their four children have been left to the care of neighbours.

Contacted, police spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) said he was unaware of the incident but promised to find out.