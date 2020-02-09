<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Katsina State Police Command on Sunday said it impounded 320 motorcycles, whose owners flouted the state government’s dusk-to-dawn ban on operations of motorcycles in the state.

In addition to the confiscated okadas, the State Police Command said I86 suspects have been charged to court and convicted for flouting the ban.

The government in a bid to arrest the rising insecurity in the state had announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the movements of motorcycles, effective January 20.

The Spokesman for the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said the command is currently investigating 134 other cases alleged to have flouted the government’s order.





He said, “It has become imperative by the command to update the good people of Katsina State on the progress so far made in the fight against crime and criminality in the state and the impact of various strategies taken to curb the menace of banditry in the state, especially the ban on the movement of motorcycles across the state from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am effective from 20th January 2020 by the Governor of Katsina State.

“The Command has so far impounded 320 motorcycles, charged 186 suspects for violation of the Executive Order and have 134 cases under investigation.”