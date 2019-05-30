<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following reports of threats of violence across different parts of the capital city, Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has summon an emergency security meeting at the governor’s office.

The meeting is the first between the governor and the security chiefs since assumption of office, on Wednesday.

The governor who confirmed that he had gotten a report of clashes between rival groups of the NURTW in areas like Beere, Ring road and others reminded the people of his earlier promise to put security of the state as a front burner in his administration, adding that far reaching decisions will be taken at the meeting.

As at the time of filing this report, the security chiefs including the Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu, the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Okwudili Azinta, State Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr John Oyedokun, and the Nigerian Immigration Service boss have all arrived the venue, awaiting the governor, his deputy and Chief of Staff among other participants.

At the swearing in of the governor at an event which held at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Liberty Road, Ibadan, pockets of violence and reign of terror were recorded at different locations of the venue.

While many vehicles parked around the stadium were vandalised and looted, many people were also harassed and injured in an ensuing melee between the NURTW rival groups.

Early Thursday morning, unconfirmed sources claimed sporadic gunshots were heard around Iwo Road, Challenge and other parts of the city, with many individuals running helter skelter to safety she many shop owners quickly locked up for fear of been harassed and attacked.

No death was reported. A source in the police command also hinted that none of the reports of attacks were confirmed at any police station, assuring that security agencies are all over the state, especially at different flash points to curtail any violence.

The fear of a return to reign of violence has engulfed the state since the victory of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the March 9 governorship election.

A rival group of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) who claimed to be loyal to the newly sworn in government had upon the victory of the PDP vowed to forcefully take over the reign and leadership of the union across the state.

The intervention of the National leadership of the NURTW, led by Alhaji Nojeem Yasin who visited the state to clear the air and assures that change of leadership in the union is only through convention and not violence, seems to have fallen on deaf ears as the factional group purportedly led by a former state chairman of the union sounded resolute on the change of power the moment the PDP government takes over at the state level.