<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Youths suspected to be thugs on Tuesday attacked Lagos Street traders who had gone to protest at Okhuahe Community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

The traders were allegedly ambushed and attacked by hoodlums working at the behest of the leadership of the Ikhueniro Community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

Reports have it that the traders were at the community in early hours of Tuesday to honour the invitation of the community head, Ohenhen Ikhueniro, apparently to mediate over a case of alleged encroachment into parcel of land being proposed as the permanent site for the traders by a private developer.

The meeting, however, resulted to a heated argument during which the traders were attacked by youths in the community.

Some leaders of the union reportedly got a close shave with death.

The union’s Acting President, Martins Eboigbe and another official of the union simply identified as Anas, were beaten to stupor during the disagreement.

A Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and mobile phones belonging to a former executive member of the union were allegedly vandalized and seized by the armed thugs.

It was learnt that Eboigbe, who was left for dead, limped to Okhuahe Police Station apparently to report his alleged assault, but, he was detained on the order of Ikhueniro community head.