A two storey building partially collapsed yesterday in Bariga area of Lagos state injuring four children.

According to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA), the incident happened at No 30, Ososa Street, Bariga.

“The agency received the distress call at about 9.30 pm through the emergency toll-free line 767/112 on Sunday 29th July, 2019. On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a two-storey building at the aforementioned address partially collapsed injuring four children two girls (twins) and a boy (Idowu) of the same parents and another boy (with bruises).

“Further investigation revealed that the building had some cracks on the section that collapsed.

The landlord (Pa Ayilara) who initially refused all entreaties to be moved out, was later taken to Gbagada General Hospital for treatment.

“The building was cordoned off after all the residents have been evacuated by the emergency responders.

“The Director General LASEMA Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu advised the owner of the structure to ensure holistic assessment is carried out by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) before any repairs.

“Other responders at the scene included the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Fire, LASAMBUS and Red Cross.”