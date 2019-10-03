<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A four-storey building under construction at One-day in Agbani road, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State has collapsed on Wednesday.

This is coming barely three weeks after a three-storey building under construction had collapsed at Monarch Avenue in the same Enugu South Council Area of the state capital.

It was gathered that building located at Precious Junction by One-day Road, had 10 flats and five of the apartments had already been occupied by tenants, a family of four and four individuals.

It was gathered that the occupants had noticed a crack on the building on Tuesday morning and four occupants were said to have left the house with the fear that the building might collapse any time, though they left some of their property’s behind.

However at about 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday the building collapsed and one of the occupants who was said to be working on the uncompleted apartments, identified as Simon was injured.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the victim who was on the fourth floor when the building caved in, jumped out from the building and allegedly broke his spinal cord.

He was said to have been rushed to the hospital in the neighbourhood by the younger brother of the owner of the building who was said to be living in Lagos State.

The brother of the owner of the house whose name was given as Paul Onyeka was said to be the supervisor of the house.

Residents of the area were said to have attributed the incident to substandard materials and the use of quack engineer’s in the execution of the project.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.

Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police said that investigation had commenced to unravel the cause of the collapse.