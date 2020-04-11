<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, compactor truck has collided with a pick-up van, injuring four people.

The accident occurred at Ile Zik inward Oshodi, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, “The LASEMA Response Team, LRT on arrival at the scene of the incident, discovered an accident between a LAWMA truck with an unknown registration and a pickup van also with unknown registration fully loaded with Charcoal.

“Further investigation revealed that the LAWMA truck was driving against traffic from Ile Zik, while the Pickup van which was heading-in from Oshodi, rammed into the Compactor truck.





“Four people, including the the driver of the pickup van was said to have sustained different degree of injuries and were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH for treatment.

“Lagos Rapid Response Squad of the Nigerian Police and LRT were responders at the scene.

“Operation was conducted deploying the Agency’s heavy duty equipment (Super Metro) for recovery of the truck and van.

“The accident LAWMA Compactor Truck and pickup van were recovered off the road, placed on a layby and further handed over to the Police Officers at Man Police Station, Wemabod estate, Adeniyi Jones Ikeja.”