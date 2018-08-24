The convoy of Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, was involved in auto accident. Four government house press crewmembers in the convoy of Kebbi State governor, on Wednesday, escaped death as their Toyota Hilux Jeep summersaulted three times before crashing into a ditch.

The accident happened at Dundaye, a village in Augie local government area of Kebbi State. Four press crewmembers, Muhammed Yusuf, Muhammed Sule Rambo, Yahaya Birnin Kebbi from the state radio and television stations and Nasiru Musa Argungu from the National Orientation Agency were in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

The four journalists sustained severe injuries and are currently on admission at Sir Yahaya Memorial Specialist Hospital in Birnin Kebbi, where they are being treated.

According to the chief press secretary to the governor, Alhaji Mu’azu Dakingari, they were immediately rushed to the Primary Health Care Centre in the area for urgent treatment before they were moved to Sir Yahaya Specialist Hospital in Birnin Kebbi.

He said they were on duty to cover the inspection tour of the governor and his visitor, the executive director of the shippers council of Nigeria on the ongoing works on the Augie-Mera-Segi road when the accident happened.