The Father of the alleged killer of Iniubong Umoren, a job seeker in Akwa Ibom, Frank Akpan has denied allegations that his family was into killing for organ harvesting.

The 64-year-old retired civil servant refuted the claims during an interaction with newsmen, saying he was only aware of the murder when the police invited him for interrogation, underlining, “no, I am not into organ harvesting.”

Sources told newsmen that the remains of the Iniubong were buried without the head, further fueling insinuations that she may have been killed for ritual purpose.

According to reports, no fewer than ten graves were uncovered at the compound where she was murdered and buried in swallowed grave even as the place was strewn with children books, uniforms, and Cooper’s boots.

But Akpan said he was not around when the incident happened, bemoaning that he never believed such a dastard act could be committed by his son.

“I am not happy about what my child has done. I didn’t even believe this can happen to me after I sent them to school, try to bring them up”, he said.

Asked if he believes justice would be done in the matter, he said, “yea, justice can be done if the system so permit.”





On the fact that his son admitted to taking advantage of six girls in the compound, he said; “I’m not aware of that. The reason is that we just relocated from Abuja. I have not been around for 30 years. We have been living outside. We just relocated because I have been retired. It is not even up to two years since we came back.”

The prime suspect, 20-year-old, 300 level student of Public Administration, Obong University, Obong Ntak, Uduak Akpan, who admitted to committing the heinous crime, said he was ready to die if that would serve the true course of justice.

“I am not happy about what has happened. But the commissioner of police has assured Akwa Ibomites and the entire world that justice will take its course.”

Meanwhile, Governor Udom Emmanuel has vowed to leave no stone unturned in unmasking the masterminds of the murder of the Philosophy graduate.

He expressed confidence in the security agencies to get to the roots of the heinous crime even as he challenged female security officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state to ensure that justice was served.

Governor Emmanuel who sent his condolences to the bereaved family gave the assurance that the investigation would be thorough and not compromised.