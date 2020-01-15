<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Independent National Electoral Commission in Cross River State has started a training programme for the over 200 personnel for the reruns in Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency and Abi State Constituency on January 25.

This was contained in a statement by the Head, Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in the state, Antonia Nwobi.

Nwobi said, “The first category of people to be trained are Supervisory Presiding Officers.





“Others are the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers, Collation Officers and the Returning Officers.”

The state INEC acting trainer, Mr Moses Irem, said the Supervisory Presiding Officers’ training “will equip the officers to have the required skills to play the role of facilitators during the training of presiding officers.

“The presiding officers will in turn train the assistant presiding officers who are National Youth Service Corp members at the Community Secondary School, Itigidi in Abi Local Government Area.”