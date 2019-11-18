<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A yet-to-be identified Indian has been found raising a lion in the highbrow Victoria Island residential area of Lagos.

The cub is caged at 229 Muri Okunola Street and is reportedly being used like a dog for guard duties.

Neighbours of the Indian petitioned the state government and the Chairman, State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit, Mr Yinka Egbeyemi, said: “the cub will be “tranquillised” on Monday.

“We placed the house under close watch since Friday and after it has been tranquillised, we will take it to a zoo.’’

He, however, did not say if the foreign national would be prosecuted. But he said he has been invited for questioning.