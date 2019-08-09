<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Indian national, Lokesh Parwani, who attempted suicide by swallowing rat poison to escape prosecution over alleged fraud of N116 million, was, yesterday, arraigned before a Lagos Chief Magistrate’s Court, sitting at Igbosere.

Parwani, who is a personnel manager at a company, was brought before the court by the men of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos, on charges of conspiracy, fraud and attempted suicide.

Police prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, told the court that the defendant allegedly conspired with others, now at large, and fraudulently defrauded his employer to the tune of N116 million.

Animashaun said the incident took place on July 19 at Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, informing that upon the arrest of the defendant over the alleged fraud on July 26, he attempted to take his life by swallowing rat poison.

Animashaun said the offence was contrary to Section 411, 280(1), 235 and punishable under Sections 287 and 407 of the Criminal Laws Cap C17 Vol 11 of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him and the prosecutor urged the court to remand the him in prison custody, pending the conclusion of the charge.

While responding, the defendant’s lawyers, Gani Oyerevuegbe and Mustapha Danisi, asked the court to grant bail to their client, as he was a first time offender. They also said they will ensure his appearance in court each time the matter comes up for trial.

Magistrate K. K. Awoyinka, in her ruling, admitted bail to the defendant in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10, in Lagos Civil Service.

Magistrate Awoyinka also ordered that the sureties be residents of Lagos State, with three years tax payment to the state government and that each of the sureties must furnish the court with their account statements, with the standing balance of N1.5 million each and two recent passport photographs.

The magistrate further ordered that the defendant should deposit his international passport with the court’s Chief Registrar.