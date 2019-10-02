<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Thugs disrupted the Independence Day celebration at Ozubulu, the Ekwusigo Local Government Area headquarters in Anambra State, on Tuesday following alleged exclusion of a notable oil mogul’s name from the list of invited guests.

The thugs, numbering over fifty, stormed the place about 12:10p.m in buses and zoomed into the field where hundreds of school children had gathered for the celebration and started shouting, “Everybody leave this place now”, beating teachers, kicking and throwing plastic seats about and, in the process, injuring many of the guests and teachers.

According to an eyewitness, trouble started when the Ekwusigo Local Government Transitional Committee Chairman, Austin Enendu, was still reading the presidential address meant for the celebration.

It was learnt that the cause of trouble was non-inclusion of the name of a notable oil mogul (name withheld) and political godfather from the area in the list of names during observation of protocols by the chairman. The non-invitation of the oil mogul to the occasion was seen as an affront.

An eyewitness said the thugs snatched the address from the transitional committee chairman when he was still reading it and sent everybody running away for dear lives.

“It was a terrible situation. I narrowly escaped death. The member representing Ekwusigo in the House of Assembly allegedly came with thugs.

“The thugs tore the address I was reading. They beat up the teachers and guests on the occasion, and in the process injured some of the guests, school children and teachers,” Enendu said.

A supervisory counsellor in the local government, Sabastine Nnubia, who confirmed the report, said politicians chased everybody away and injured some of them after snatching the address and tearing them to shreds, adding that the political godfather was not the only person whose name was not on the list.

“He should have waited to be recognised. He was not the only person whose name was mistakenly omitted,” Nnubi said.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Muhammed, when contacted, said he would contact the Divisional Police Officer at Ekwusigo to find out what happened, adding that he was unaware of the development as at press time.