<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barely a week after Mr Kenneth Ebrimson assumed duty as the 28th Commissioner of Police (CP) in the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, he has been removed, with a new CP immediately appointed as his replacement.

The new CP, the third in two weeks, is Mr Imohimi Oluwole Edgal, who assumed duty on Monday as the 29th police commissioner in the 32-year-old state. His predecessor Ebrimson had only assumed duty on Wednesday last week.

According to a statement released by the state PPRO, Mr Odiko MacDon (SP), “the new police chief holds a Master’s Degree in Public and International Affairs from the University of Lagos, a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in History from the University of Jos, and a Diploma in Police Science.”

The release stated: “The senior officer was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on the 1st of February, 1986. He has served the Force meritoriously in various capacities within and outside the country including being: Area Commander, Area ‘ A’, Lion Building, Lagos Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations (DOPS), Lagos State Police Command, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations (DOPS), Lagos State Police Command, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, and Commissioner of Police, Maritime, Force Headquarters Annex.”

Before being redeployed to the Akwa Ibom, Edgal was the Commissioner of Police for Ogun State Police Command.

“The Commissioner of Police, whose legacies precedes him as a community policing advocate, is reputed for mobilising a joint security operation which to a large extent tackled the menace of the deadly Badoo Cult group known for killing several persons in Ikorodu and Ogijo areas of Lagos and Ogun states.

“The Commissioner of Police who is a reputable administrative and an operational fellow, has promised to entrench visibility and community-based policing in line with international best practices to bring crime to the lowest level in the state. He is, therefore, calling on the good people of Akwa Ibom State to respect the law at all times and accord him the needed support to succeed,” the release said.