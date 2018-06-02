The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Edgal Imohimi, on Friday expressed sadness over the rising cases of cultism among youths in Lagos.

The police boss, who called for a state of emergency on cultism, stated that six out of 10 young people are cultists.

Imohimi spoke at a town hall meeting with some residents of Surulere area of the state.

The forum had as theme: “Partnership with Community for Crime Prevention.’’

“I instructed one of my officers to carry out a research on the reason for increase in cultism among the young ones, and it was revealed that it gives them a kind of advantage over their peers.

“For some, they joined to avoid being intimidated. Whatever reason it is, the blame is on us parents for not caring enough about our children,” he said.

Imohimi commended residents of Surulere for their support to crime fighting and criminality, adding that there had been reduction in criminal activities in the area.

He said the success story of crime fighting in Lagos could be attributed to intelligence information volunteered by members of the public.

The commissioner urged Surulere residents to continue to provide useful information to the police in their area, advising them to report any unprofessional conduct of police officers.

He also advised parents and guardians to monitor their children to prevent them being used as political thugs during the forthcoming general elections.

“The election year is approaching and it is time we started talking to ourselves. Do not allow politicians to come and use your children as touts.

“All you need to do is get your PVC and vote peacefully. Let us not allow some people come from elsewhere to disrupt the peace in Lagos,’’ he said.

Imohimi also warned against attack of police formations and property in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional rulers, transport union leaders, hoteliers and vigilance group officials were present at the event.