



A policeman at a checkpoint at Banana junction, Amaifeke in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State has allegedly shot a commercial bicycle operator, popularly known as Okada, for refusing to part with N50 bribe in place of his offence of not wearing a facemask.

An eye witness who disclosed this to newsmen said the police officer had flagged down the Okada rider and demanded why he was not with his facemask.

All plea by the commercial motorcyclists to allow him go fell on deaf ears according to the witness, rather the policeman was said to have demanded N50 as a penalty to pay for his offence.





But the motorcyclists refusal to part with the kickback and decided to runaway instead according to the witness earned him a bullet from behind by the trigger happy police officer.

He was said to have died instantly before help could come his way while the policeman realising his action and consequences escaped from the scene.

However, all effort to reach the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, for confirmation and reaction was futile as he refused to answer several calls made to his phone line.