The Imo State Police Command has been called upon to investigate the clashes between the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chairmen of the Interim management committee and the All Progressives Congress, APC, 27 suspended elected local government chairmen by Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

The Dan Nwafor led leadership of APC, made the call yesterday in Owerri, in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Jones Onwuasoanya.

In that clashes, many were wounded, cars damaged as well as one person, Ahamefula Mmaduabuchi, a supervisory councillor was said to have died in the incident.

According to Onwuasoanya, “Our Party, the APC, condemns in clear terms the assassination of one of our members, Hon. Ahamefula Mmaduabuchi, who until his gruesome slaying by suspected PDP thugs was a supervisory councillor in Isu LGA of the State.

“That we call on all heads of security agencies in the State to fish out the killers of Hon. Ahamefula Mmaduabuchi and all sponsors of violence against our law-abiding party members in the State.

“That the Party supports the move by these elected council officials to resume their duty posts, as soon as possible, as we view the action of the governor and the PDP against these elected officials as a coup d’etat.”

He insisted that “The LGA elections which held in Imo State on the 25th of August, 2018 was held in line with extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Severally Amended) and the Imo State Local Government Administration Law 15, 2000 (As Amended).

“That this election and all the processes preceding it are in tandem with democratic norms, free, fair and transparent. That there were no legal or political impediments to the conduct of that election, and there has not been any Court order dissolving or suspending these duly elected LGA officials.

“That the Supreme Court had reaffirmed the independence of this third tier of government in a case that was brought before it by some illegally sacked LGA officials in Ekiti State. It is important to elucidate further here, that a Supreme Court judgement on the issue of Constitutionality is binding on all Nigerians and officials of government, as Supreme Court judgements are laws.

“Therefore, the argument that this referenced Supreme Court judgement only affects Ekiti State government, is not only illogical but also exposes a dangerous level of ignorance among the present operators of governance in Imo State and their consultants.

“That the elected 27 chairpersons of the various LGAs and 640 out of 645 councillors are bonafide members of the APC and they have the complete support of all the Party organs in the State and at the Federal level.”