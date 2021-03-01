



A hunter identified as Chidube Onyema has killed his girlfriend over allegation of infidelity.

The tragic incident happened at Umuokirie village in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state, on Sunday.

A source in the community told newsmen that the victim simply identified as Chinwendu visited the suspect from her village, Ohabele in Obosima community in Ohaji/ Egbema LGA of the state after returning from Aba in Abia state.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that trouble started when Chinwendu, who was billed to return to Aba same day, answered a phone call in the presence of her lover.

The suspect reportedly asked Chinwendu whom she spoke with over the phone but she refused to tell him.

He had asked her to hand over the phone to him but she still refused.

The source said that he immediately pulled his gun from the room and shot his girlfriend on her private part.





“She became unconscious as villagers gathered. She was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where she gave up the ghost three hours later,” the source said.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect is a hunter in the village.

The Reprisal

Angered by the death of their sister, the victim’s brothers stormed the residence of suspect’s parents and set it on fire.

Confirming the story, the President General of Okuku Autonomous community, Martin Daniel, said the community is working with the police to restore peace.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Sunday night, while his gun recovered and taken to Umugumma Divisional Police Headquarters.

He told our correspondent that the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department in Owerri, the state capital.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.