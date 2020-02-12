<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Medical and Health Workers of Imo Specialist Hospital has urged Governor Hope Uzodinma to restore their pay cut.

On Tuesday, the staff who have also commenced strike, protested against alleged 30 per cent slash in their salary.

The workers, including medical doctors, nurses and pharmacists, vowed that they would sustain the protest until their demands were met.

The protesters barricaded the main entrance of the hospital, carried placards and chanted labour songs.

Newsmen report that former Governor Rochas Okorocha during his tenure reduced the salaries of the workers in the health facility.





Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, Dr Elias Anumudu, demanded that the government pay their salary in full with the arrears as well as promotion arrears.

He said: “We embarked on this protest since last week Monday and we have also been on strike to make government see our plight.

“We will be grateful if the government will resolve the problem immediately to enable us to commence work in the hospital.

Dr Justin Echendu said that health workers were being treated badly despite their performance and commitment to excellent service delivery.

“We were promised that we will get full salary in January but unfortunately we have received the salary and the situation is still the same,” she said.