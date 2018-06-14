In its bid to eradicate the illegal orphanages, the Imo State Government uncovered 157 social homes which serves baby factories across the state and recovered a number of children.

This was just as the government has urged churches to establish more motherless babies’ homes to stem the tide of illegal baby factories in the state.

Special Assistant to the Imo State governor on Non-Governmental Organisations and Allied Matters, Rev. Simeon Nwulu, disclosed this when he played host to the leadership of Correspondents Chapel in the state, on Thursday.

He said that only 15 of the 272 social homes in the state were legal.

Although the governor’s aide, who did not mention the actual numbers of children already recovered from such illegal homes, said that his office had discovered the illegal homes during its assessment visitation of social homes spread across the 27 council areas of the state.

According to him, “We’re doing our best to ensure such a thing does not exist in our society anymore. We’ve revoked so many fake homes.

“Out of 272 homes across the state, only 15 were genuine others were fake. Some of them are registered with the government but their activities are not genuine and we’ve revoked their licenses. Very soon we will be charging some of them to court over their nefarious activities.

“At the same time, this office has moved to ensure we stop illegal sales of children because the rate at which children are being marketed and sold like ordinary articles of trade is very alarming.

“At a peanut, the destiny of a child is destroyed and most of these adopters are not well-to-do to take care of these children”.

Meanwhile, Rev. Nwulu has advised churches within the state to get deeply involved in building motherless babies homes and old people’s homes and encourage well-to-do individuals in the society to adopt such children.

“If somebody becomes motherless, it does not mean that such a child cannot be somebody in the future.

“I’m glad some churches have shown interest to partner with government on that. Some of them have picked the forms to establish social homes.

“But we’re asking them to make the environment very conducive for the children and not to use it and make money because we know that nobody can take care of the children more than the church.

“We’re going house-to house appealing to people to adopt these children because we have over 2000 motherless children in different homes whose future seem very bleak without hope.

“As someone God has blessed, even if you have 10 children, please try and give these one’s life and hope”, he appealed.

He also disclosed that his office was working hard to ensure NGOs such as churches start fulfilling their mandate such as building institutions to help the needy and the poor.

“The bedrock of every NGO is the church. Unfortunately, the present day churches are not like the old churches. The present day churches are no longer involved in humanitarian or spiritual activities, but materialism and flamboyance.

“Before now, churches built schools and it was free of charge for people. Churches used to take care of the welfare of the needy, but today schools owned by churches are the most expensive in the country, the same as their hospitals. In fact, everything that belongs to the church is for the rich and not the poor and needy.

“We want to ensure that churches start building hospitals. If you look around, churches are no longer building hospitals. They are only building schools that will get them quick money.

“So, we’re asking churches to start building hospitals to complement the effort of the state government. The government is ready to assist them to equip the hospitals so that they will be for the benefit of our people. That is what churches used to do in the past”.