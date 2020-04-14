<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Imo State Police Comand has arrested a 44-year-old man, Chinonso Okonkwo, for defiling his own daughter, 15, at Orji, Owerri North Local Government Area of the State.

According to police spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri noted, the incest was nipped in the bud by way of information provided by a neighbour of the suspect.

Okonkwo, according to the police spokesman, has since confessed to the crime, but the police are still trying to unravel the circumstances leading to the suspect’s action.





The victim on her part revealed how her father invites his friends to his house to also have carnal knowledge of her, the police claimed.

“It is noteworthy that it wasn’t the first time this is happening and that he normally invites his friends who come to his house to have carnal knowledge of his own daughter. He has been detained, while an investigation into the incident has commenced,” Ikeokwu stated.