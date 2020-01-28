<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have arrested four human traffickers at Seme and Mazanya borders of Nigeria.

The service also intercepted four victims of human trafficking at the two borders.

A statement by Mr Sunday James, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NIS, said that the three human traffickers and their victims were arrested en-route Ghana.

The statement hinted that Mr Joshua Ajisafe, the Comptroller of Immigration Service in charge of Seme Control Post after a thorough investigation confirmed the status of the victims as being trafficked.

Comptroller Ajisafe he said was the former Comptroller in Katsina and during his duty tour in Katsina, had arrested several human traffickers and their victims.

According to James, thorough investigation by the command revealed that the victims were deceitfully persuaded to embark on the trip for a job, but they were actually being trafficked for prostitution by the traffickers.

Besides, Joshua stated that the service arrested a human trafficker and another victim at the Mazanya border patrol along Jibiya road in Katsina.





He stated that the trafficker and the victim had been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) zonal office in Kano State after interrogation.

James lamented that human trafficking illicit business had been on the increase under various guise in recent time, but declared that they had always been discovered by the officials through timely intelligence and operational synergy between officers along the national borders and airports leading to the arrests.

The statement quoted Mr Muhammad Babandede, the Comptroller General, NIS of cautioning parents to keep eyes on their children especially teenagers whom he said were prone to fall victim of the deceitful acts.

He noted that some of the traffickers are close family members, friends and even sources on the internet that connect them to such criminal elements.

He advised parents to embark on proper guidance and counselling to forestall their wards from becoming victims of trafficking.