



An Ilorin priest, Abdurasak Al-Sulati, popularly called Kewulere, has been charged for allegedly killing one Sumo Usman.

He was arraigned at an Ilorin Magistrate’s Court on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide contrary to Sections 97 and 221 of Penal Code Law.

In the Police First Information Report (FIR), the defendant was said to have conspired with Sheidu Mumini, Isiaka Dauda and Suleiman Usman to murder the victim.

They were accused to have cut off Usman’s head and hands for money ritual.





The prosecuting counsel, Issa Abubakar, said investigation is ongoing and requested the remand of Kewulere.

The prosecutor told the court that the offences against the accused are not ordinarily bailable.

But the defence counsel, Adam Abdulrahman, disagreed and insisted that the allegations were yet to be substantiated with facts.

Magistrate Afusat Alege ruled that the defendant be kept in Oke-kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin, and adjourned the matter till March 29, 2021.