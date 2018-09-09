The President, Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, Ambassador Uthman Abdulazeez, has said community security outfits and the various security agencies in Kwara State have intensified their collaboration to forestall the menace of Badoo boys in the state.

He said the report of the emergence of Badoo boys few weeks ago in Ilorin was a sad development.

Abdulazeez told newsmen on Saturday that it was not surprising that some social and criminal developments in Lagos could spill over to Ilorin.

He noted that people perceived Ilorin as a peaceful area, saying fleeing suspects would want to hide in such city.

He, however urged the residents not to panic, adding that adequate security architecture had been invigorated to stop the Badoo boys from terrorising the residents.

He said, “The community security outfits have been collaborating with the police and this had led to the arrest of the 13 self-confessed Badoo cult members.

Abdulazeez said, “We are happy that they arrested them because we know that when there is a problem in Lagos, some of them will run to Ilorin.”

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, said 13 of the suspects were arrested and arraigned by the police.

According to him, the suspects confessed being members of Badoo cult.

He, however, said it had not been confirmed if they were offshoot of the Badoo cult that wreaked havoc in Lagos some months ago.