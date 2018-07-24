Samuel Akachukwu, a 46-year-old employee of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, has appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing his employer’s N1.5 million.

The accused, who resides at 10, Adegbite St., Obawole, Iju in Agege, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for stealing.

Police Inspector Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed between 2016 to May 2018 at 272, Iju Road, Iju.

Akeem alleged that the accused collected N1.5 million from different customers for the settlement of their electricity bills but failed to remit it into company’s account.

“The fraud was discovered when the account was audited and the accused, who is in charge of the accounts, could not explain how the N1.5 million missed.”

The prosecutor said the case was reported at the police station and the accused was immediately arrested.

The offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section prescribes seven years for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi granted the accused a bail of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until August 14 for mention.