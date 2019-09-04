<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday unfolded new security initiatives aimed at tackling crimes nationwide.

He said special patrol vehicles, which had already been procured, will be deployed across highways.

Also, Adamu unfolded plans by the police to raid identified bandits’ den to flush out kidnappers from the forests.

He said police will take the battle to the criminals in their hideouts to diminish their strength and capacity to launch attacks on innocent citizens.

The police boss said hardworking and excellent officers will be given special promotions by the command to motivate them to rededicate themselves to the anti-crime war.

He said the Federal Government has acquired body armours for the protection of officers on duty.

Adamu spoke on the new initiatives during his visits to Osun and Oyo states to brainstorm with stakeholders on strategies for combating crime and restoring order.

Also, in Katsina State, the Minister of Interior, Chief Rauf Aregbesola, said President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to put an end to the security challenges confronting the country.

He said the government will not compromise on the safety of lives and property.

However, Governor Bello Masari said he will kick-start the proposed dialogue with identified bandits today to reduce crime rate in the state.

Addressing officers and men of the Oyo State Police Command, the Inspector General said the new security vehicles, which are different from the usual patrol vehicles currently in operation, have special gadgets that would assist policemen to easily detect crime on the highways.

Adamu said the President had approved the renovation of the existing police barracks to end accommodation problems and the construction of new ones to boost morale.

Urging policemen to show dedication, he said: “The President has also instructed that special promotion be given to officers that are hardworking and excelling in the performance of their duty.”

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, said the command was keeping watch over more than eight million people in the 33 local councils.

He complained that, with 10 police area commands and the state headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, the total strength of officers and men was insufficient to police the state.

During his meeting with stakeholders in Osogbo, Osun State capital, the Inspector General reiterated the determination of the police to take the war to bandits’ hideout.

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, drew attention to ritual killings, saying that the trend was worrisome.

After his closed door meeting with Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the Inspector General told reporters that police have the capacity to curtail armed banditry and other crimes across the country.

He said: “We are specifically ready to target the forests where there are bandits and kidnappers. So, the war can be taken to their den before they strike. It was also resolved to work with other securities; vigilantes and fight crime as the governors have pledged to continue to support law enforcement agencies in their fight against crime by buying vehicles and other logistics so as to support the fight against crimes.

“I am delighted to note that the strategies jointly developed between the strategic community actors and the police which are currently being implemented have been effective in addressing the identified security threats in the geo-political zone.”

Oyetola expressed confidence in the ability of the police to curb crime and rekindle public confidence.

Describing Osun State as the most peaceful state, he promised to provide the necessary apparatus for the police to enhance their performance.