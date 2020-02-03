<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT) based in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State have reportedly arrested three fleeing suspected kidnappers in Rivers State.

Those arrested in Rivers State include Chinonso Amadi, (m), 24, a native of Osisioma Ngwa; Chijioke Azuka (m), 29, also from Osisioma Ngwa and Abraham Nnah (m), 26, a native of Ukwa East all in Abia State.

Sources within the Police circles in Aba told newsmen on Monday evening that the three fleeing kidnappers were members of a kidnapping gang that escaped when they were engaged in a gun duel with the police who stormed their den in the Osisioma axis of Aba in an attempt to rescue three kidnapped victims in their custody.





According to the sources, on Sunday night following a coordinated technical intelligence gathered by the IGP-IRT, FHQ-Abuja, seconded to Aba, operatives led by Inspector Francis Ohizua traced the fleeing kidnappers to Umuolilo, Umuajuloke, Eberi-Omuma in Rivers State, where they were arrested.

The Infinity Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) belonging to one of the kidnap victims, Michael Maduchukwu with Reg. Number Lagos: JJJ 907 BL and three phones belonging to other victims were recovered at the location.

Confirming the arrests, Abia State commissioner of police, Ene Okon said his men would not relent until criminal elements in the state were flushed out.

Okon said investigation is ongoing and every effort being intensified to arrest more gang members and recover their operational rifles.