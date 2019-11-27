<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ghanaian Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has said the willingness of civilians to offer policemen bribes is responsible for the unprofessional conduct of officers.

He said it during a radio programme, Ekosii Sen, on Asempa FM on Tuesday.

The IGP particularly said drivers break the law and offer bribes to avoid prosecution. This he said entices policemen.

Oppong-Boanuh insisted that if offenders stopped offering bribes, policemen would not be inclined to either request or accept bribes

He said, “If we all decide not to pay bribes and agree to go to court, no police officer can force his hand into your pocket.”