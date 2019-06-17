<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu said the operatives of Operation Puff Adder have in the last four weeks arrested 920 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, murder and cultism.

424 of the suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 44 for murder, 276 were for armed robbery while 176 were for cultism.

The IG said Kaduna recorded the highest number of kidnap suspects with 101 arrested followed by Katsina State with 79.

Adamu also said 77 stolen vehicles were recovered across the country by operatives of Operation Puff Adder.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Monday during the monthly meeting of the IGP with police management team and other senior police officers at the Force Headquarters.

Giving a breakdown of the arrest and recovery made, the IGP said: “Sequel to the launch of Operation Puff Adder in all the States of the Federation and other security strategies recently emplaced to address internal security threats, a total number of 424 kidnappers were arrested between 10th May 2019, and 14th, June, 2019.

“The highest number of 101 kidnap suspects were arrested in Kaduna State, followed by Katsina State with 79 arrests. 54 suspects were apprehended in Nasarawa State and 32 in Taraba State.

“In the same vein, a total of 44 murder suspects were arrested during the period under review, with the highest number of seven in FCT and Six in Kano State.

“276 armed robbery suspects were arrested within the same period with the highest number of 38 in Edo State, followed by 25 in Nasarawa State and 23 in FCT.”

For the recoveries made, the Police chief said: “A total of 10,860 ammunition of various descriptions and calibre were recovered while a total of 301 firearms including a rocket launcher, AK47 assault rifles, pistols and locally made gun, were similarly recovered from criminal elements across the country, with the highest number of 80 in Katsina State, followed by Edo State with 26 and Kaduna State with 25.

“176 suspected cultists were arrested across the country while 77 stolen vehicles were recovered by Operation Puff Adder operatives nationwide between 10th May, 2019 and 14th June, 2019, with the highest number of 29 in FCT.”

The IG stated that the successes were recorded as a result of the cooperation of members of the public and the sacrifices, courage, zeal and exceptional dedication of Police officers.