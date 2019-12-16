<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has disclosed why the Force maintains a huge number of checkpoints in the South-East.

The IG spoke on Monday in Abuja, in response to newsmen question during his monthly conference with senior Police officers.

Responding to a question about the huge number of Police checkpoints in the South-East, the IG stated that the checkpoints were meant to address the security challenge in the region, noting that they would not be dismantled.

“The checkpoints were based on the security assessment in the zone, and they would not be removed, for now,” he explained.

Speaking on the Police preparations for the Yuletide, Adamu directed all command Commissioners of Police and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to ensure that their areas are properly policed.

The Police boss disclosed that the Force had acquired more patrol vehicles, electronic surveillance and civil disorder management vehicles, adding that it had also completed the National Command and Control Centre, as well as the first phase of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database Centre.

The IG said he planned to improve the capacity and efficiency of the Police in 2020, by investing in policing technologies, intelligence, investigation and prosecution, as well as crime prevention and control.

“The agenda of the Force in the forthcoming year will also focus on boosting our operational capacity and enhancing our logistics and operational base through a well thought-out re-equipment plan that will lead to the acquisition of more operational assets to support our special operations, bridge operational gaps and strengthen the safer highway and safer city initiatives across the country,” he added.