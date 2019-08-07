<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ifa Priest in Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, Chief Adebola Adetimehin, has threatened that the Ijebus would go spiritual to curb the invasion of their areas by suspected herdsmen, kidnappers and bandits.

Adetimehin, who is the Oluwo Ifa of Ijebuland, said he and other traditionalists in Ijebuland would no longer fold their arms, adding that the rising cases of killings and kidnapping have become unbearable in the Ijebu axis of Ogun State.

According to a report, the Oluwo Ifa charged all Ijebu indigenes to fortify themselves with charms to prevent being killed like chickens by herdsmen or bandits.

He further said this does not negate any religious belief, adding “God is the creator of leaves and other things used in preparing local charms.”

The Ijebu leader expressed sadness that the entire area had been invaded by “Fulani herdsmen”, who he said have been making the area insecure.

“We are no more secure in Ijebuland. Fulani herdsmen have invaded our land. There are villages where they have totally taken over. Even on our major roads, they put ‘cattle crossing’ symbols. What an insult!

“Look at the way kidnappers and bandits are operating on our highways too. This is becoming unacceptable. Time has come to make use of what we inherited from our forefathers to combat these killer herdsmen and kidnappers. We will make use of charms, Ijebu metaphysical powers,” he said.