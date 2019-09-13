<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in a temporary camp at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State on Thursday marched on the streets.

They blocked the Tegina-Minna road, protesting the failure of the government to address insecurity.

The protesters, mostly women and children, accused the government of handling their situation with levity.

The demonstration occurred less than 24 hours after youths protested over the same issue.

The protesters said for the past four days after they were sacked from their homes by bandits, they have been living under harsh condition without attention from the government.

The IDPs rejected government’s intervention in terms of foodstuffs, which were brought to them by Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Director-General Alhaji Ibrahim Inga.

They said they need security to return to their homes and not foodstuffs brought by the government, “which will not satisfy us.”

In the last one week, armed bandits have attacked four communities in Shiroro and Rafi local governments in renewed onslaughts.

Over 500 persons have been displaced following the attacks.