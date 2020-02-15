<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A man identified as Daibo Toju Davies, 22, jumped inside the lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The incident happened in the morning while efforts are still ongoing to recover the victim. It was learnt that officials of the state emergency agency (LASEMA) were notified of the incident at 11:31 am.

It was learnt that the man was inside an Uber cab only to tell the driver that he wanted to throw up and needed to come down from the vehicle. To the shock of the driver, the man suddenly jumped inside the lagoon.

The development has caused traffic gridlock on the Third Mainland bridge as rescue officers comprising LASEMA marine personnel, Marine Police Unit and local divers are trying to recover the body of the jumper.





The victim, according to an affidavit found in his possession was born on 22nd July, 1998 and residing at 17 Sosanya Street Gbagada Soluyi, Lagos). The affidavit was sworn to last week and dated February 6.

Also, there were two travelling bags the victim dropped in the trunk of the Toyota Corolla car. LASEMA Director-General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu said the victim took the Uber cab from Mercy Hospital, Gbagada.

He said: “Investigation conducted revealed that the victim informed the Uber driver of stomach upset. The driver stopped at his request, he then jumped off the bridge.

The Agency’s response team, with the Lagos Fire Service and Marine Rescue team are on ground.”