



The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has allegedly been accused of turning EFCC into ‘glorified police station’ for alleged selfish motives.

NAN reports that the accusation was contained in a report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari by one of the investigative committees set up to look into the activities of the EFCC under Magu.

According to the report, Magu has continued seconding police officers to the EFCC in spite the massive recruitment of officers and men carried out by the commission in recent years.

“The blatant display of arrogance and acquisition of illicit wealth has turned the EFCC into a glorified police station.





“Despite massive recruitment of officers and men in recent years by the (suspended) acting chairman at the EFCC, he is still seconding police officers to the EFCC because he is comfortable with his fellow officers to carry out his illicit activities.

“He does not have any exit strategy for the police even though the EFCC officers are more experienced in the investigation of economic and financial crimes,’’ the report further noted.

Magu was suspended for his alleged involvement in corrupt practices while in office.

Commenting on the ongoing probe, the Presidency had disclosed that Magu was being investigated as a result of a series of documented allegations made against him.