



The Inspector General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the detention and investigation of the policemen said to be involved in the incident that led to the death of Miss Anita Akapson.

The order, which was directed at the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, is to ensure that all policemen found culpable are made to face the full wrath of the law.

The police suspects were said to have shot and killed the late Akapson on the night of Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Katampe Extension, Abuja.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Jimoh Moshood, said: “The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October, 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Moshood said the IG deeply commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them that justice would be done in the matter, adding that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command is already in touch with the family as directed by the IG.

He however promised that the police would make public the outcome of investigations of the incident.