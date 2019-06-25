<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Tuesday recommended a 14-year-old drug dealer, Samuel Ayoade, for counseling by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Oyo State.

Ajoku gave the order in her ruling after Ayoade and five other adults pleaded guilty to dealing in Indian hemp.

She said: “It is therefore my considered view that the NDLEA should refer Ayoade to its counseling unit because he is still at the tender stage of his life.

“I am sure that this would go a long way in preventing him from mixing with hardened criminals.

“Furthermore, it has not been stated by the prosecution that the defendant has been arrested for any offence before now.

“Therefore, I am releasing Ayoade to the NDLEA counseling unit toward making him a better person in life.”

The defence counsel, Mr Awoyemi Olufolahan, was full of praises to the judge for treating his teenage client with compassion.

Earlier, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, counsel to the NDLEA, had informed the court that the 14-year-old was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on unlawful dealing in 1.05 kg of illicit drug.

Himinkaiye added that Ayoade along with five others committed the crime on June 12 at Oja-Iba area of Ibadan.

The five adults, who all pleaded guilty, were Stephen Uche, Ganiyat Babatunde, Abideen Alao, Ibrahim Imam and Adesina Abiodun.

He said that they were caught at an Indian hemp joint.

Judgment is slated for July 4.