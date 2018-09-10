A 30-year-old housewife, Tawa Shakibu, has approached an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi in Ibadan, over alleged aggressive behaviour of Olaide, her husband.

Tawa, a mother of four, told the court on Monday that her marriage of 14 years had been characterised by unrest of mind, hatred and constant beatings from her husband.

She alleged that Olaide’s aggressive behaviour was a threat to her life, saying her husband was always beating her at every slightest misunderstanding between them.

“My lord, Olaide is too aggressive and I can no longer tolerate his brutality and nagging.

“There was a day he nearly stabbed me with broken bottles and a knife, but the quick intervention by neighbours saved me from an untimely death,” she said.

Tawa also accused her husband of neglecting his paternal responsibilities, saying she had been responsible for the up-keep of the four children from the marriage.

She prayed the court to dissolve the union so as to save her from an untimely death.

In his defence, Olaide denied the allegations and urged the court not to grant the divorce request from his wife.

He said that the children from the marriage would suffer if the court should uphold his wife’s request.

The president of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, advised the respondent to reconcile with his wife.

Balogun adjourned the case until September 17 for report of settlement or continuation of hearing in the case.