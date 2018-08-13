A 38-year-old housewife, Toyin Ajewole, on Monday dragged her husband, Kehinde Ajewole, 43, before an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi, Ibadan, seeking dissolution of her 14-year-old marriage over alleged abandonment

She accused her husband of neglecting his parental responsibility to the three children of the marriage.

Toyin said that she could no longer cope with loneliness and bearing of the responsibility of the three children alone.

According to her, the husband lives with another woman and spends his daily income on the second wife while neglecting her and the kids.

“I have reported him to his parents but it seems they support his action because they did nothing to make him turn a new leaf.

“My regret is that he has collected the little money my parents gave me to start a business.

“My lord, he once used trickery to collect money from me and gave another woman.

“He rarely comes to meet me and the children in his house where we live, but spends his money on another woman outside his matrimonial home.

“I urge the court to dissolve the marriage because his actions have proved that he does not love me anymore.’’ Toyin said.

The accused, however, denied the allegation urging the court not to dissolve the marriage because he still loves his wife.

He prayed the court to adjourn the case to allow elders to intervene and ensure amicable resolution of the matter.

The President of the Court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, appealed to the plaintiff to allow family elders to intervene in the matter.

Balogun, who admonished the respondent to shun acts capable of destroying his marriage, urged him to move closer to his wife and children.

He also directed the plaintiff to bring the three children of the marriage to the court.

Balogun adjourned the case till Friday for a report of settlement.