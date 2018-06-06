A 36-year-old trader, Mrs. Florence Anyasi, on Wednesday told a Customary Court in Igando, Lagos State, to dissolve her 10-year-old marriage because her husband, Staley is a chronic womaniser.

She told the court that apart from numerous cases of his following women around, her husband used to sneak into their maid’s room to sleep with her.

“My husband is a womaniser, he used to leave me in the bed at night and sneak into my maid’s room. I have caught him severally on my maid’s bed sexually assaulting her.

“A neighbour approached me and told me to warn my husband to desist from asking her daughter to have love affairs with him.

“I once caught him sucking the breasts of my niece, who is a minor and he is also fond of wooing my friends,” the mother of three said as she reeled out her grievances before the court.

Anyasi also accused the husband of threatening her life.

“My husband always tells me that he will get rid of me and had once succeeded in poisoning me.

“He bought food for me and after eating, I started having serious pain and vomiting, I was rushed to the hospital by neighbours, when I was diagnosed, it was detected that the food I just ate had been poisoned.”

The petitioner said that her husband equally turned her into a punching bag, beating her at the slightest provocation, and has been calling her thief and prostitute in public.

The woman stressed that her husband was irresponsible and unable to provide food or pay for the education of their children.

She, therefore, urged the court to dissolve her marriage with Stanley.

The defendant, however, denied all the allegations and in turn accused his wife of adultery, claiming that her lover even bought a car for her.

“In January 2017 she came home with a car of N1 million, when I queried her where she got the car from, she claimed she bought it with her money.

“I strongly disagreed with her because she is only selling foodstuffs and can never afford that kind of a car.”

The 40-year-old businessman said that his wife packed out of their matrimonial home in 2017 without his knowledge.

“I came home from work and discovered that my wife had packed all her belonging out with the children to start living with her lover.

“I called her severally, she refused to pick but she eventually picked my call last January and informed me that our last baby she delivered in May 2017 was not mine that the child belonged to the man she is presently living with.

“Before she even gave birth and packed out of my house, I always received information from people that they saw my wife in hotel with men but I always ignored them.”

Stanley said that he provided food and was paying the school fees of their children.

On the allegation of turning her to a punching bag, Stanley said that he only beat her once when she stabbed him with bottle on his head.

The respondent urged the court to grant his wife’s wish for the dissolution of marriage saying that he too was no longer interested.

The court president, Mr. Akin Akinniyi, admonished the couple to maintain peace and fixed July 3, for judgment.