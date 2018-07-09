A mother of one, Suwaiba Suleiman, has complained to a Shari’a court in Kaduna that her ex-husband refused to return her bed after divorcing her.

According to Ms Suleiman, on Monday, Harisu Abubakar divorced her a few days ago and advised her to sell the bed and lend him the money, which she did.

The woman also told the court Mr Abubakar was owing her father N13,000 and should be made to pay the debt.

However, her father was not at the court.

“My husband divorced me a few days ago but refused to give me back my bed. I want this court to order him to either give me back my bed or pay me back the money I gave him,” she said.

Mr Abubakar, a commercial tricycle operator, did not deny owing his former father-in-law but said his ex wife personally sold her bed .

“She was the one who sold the bed while we were together and gave me the money. Yes I also owed her father N13,000,” he said.

Mr Abubakar later agreed to pay the money for the bed, which was estimated at N10,000, to his former wife and also the money he owed her father, by the end of July.

The judge, Dahiru Abubakar, further ordered him to pay his ex wife N5,000 as monthly feeding allowance to enable her take care of his baby.