An Oke-Bola-based trader, Olabisi Adejola, has pleaded with a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, to dissolve her 16-year-old union to her husband, Paul because he is too sex hungry and often rape her.

Testifying before Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, Obabisi, a mother of three, said that that her husband might sniff life out of her if the court did not separate them because he usually rapes her.

“My lord, I made up my mind to call it quits with Paul because there is no peace in our marriage.

“Paul often subjects me to untold brutality in the process of sleeping with me.

“If he does not succeed in raping me, he beats or rains curses on me.

“Paul is forever requesting for sex and I fear that he might turn me into something else if I don’t leave him,” she told the court.

“In fact, he is a terrible drunkard and even quarrels with our 15-year-old first child.

“Paul never fends for the children and I, let alone showing concern about their education.

“Due to his irresponsibility, I have moved away from Paul’s home since March 4.”

The defendant, who earned his living as an Entertainer, consented to the suit, but denied the allegations levelled against him.

Paul, a resident of Oke-Ado area of Ibadan, however, submitted that he was pleased with his wife filing the divorce suit because she was a dishonest partner.

“My lord, Olabisi made up her mind to leave me because I caught her conspiring with thieves.

“A gang of armed robbers have been keeping stolen money and other items in her custody and I complained bitterly about it.

“Before I returned home on that day, Olabisi had packed her belongings.

“In addition, she is a wayward wife because she sometimes left home for three days fornicating around.

“It is not true that I don’t cater for the children.

“Also, I have never forced Olabisi into having sexual intercourse with me,” Paul said.

Odunade held that there was no more reason keeping the union since the duo have expressed their interest to separate.

He, however, awarded custody of the three children produced by the union to Olabisi and directed Paul to pay N12,000 monthly for the children’s upkeep.

The Arbitrator also ordered Paul to be responsible for their education and other welfare.