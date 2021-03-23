



A nurse, Mrs Nwakanma Okafor, on Tuesday sought dissolution of her 12-year-old marriage to husband, John, in a Customary Court sitting at Ile-Tuntun in Ibadan on grounds that he was poor and lazy.

Okafor, a mother of three also alleged that her husband defames her.

”John has not played his role as our provider. The more I try to endure with his economic woes, the more he frustrates me.

”He has reduced our three children and I to the lowest level of living conditions.

“In fact, I am solely responsible for the children’s school fees and every other domestic care,” Okafor said.





In his response, John opposed his wife’s prayer for separation.

He accused her of being selfish.

”Her attitude towards me changed when I lost my job and stopped bringing money home.

“She does not respect me. I got her the nursing job.

”Her older sister told me that she has possessed by an evil spirit,” John said.

Delivering, a ruling, the President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje directed the couple to produce more evidence to substantiate their claims.

Agbaje advised them to also produce their relatives and adjourned the suit until April 5 for judgment.