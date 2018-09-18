A housewife, Iwabi Fasinu, 28, on Tuesday pleaded with a Badagry Customary Court in Topo, Badagry, to dissolve her marriage to Alex Fasinu on grounds of lack of love.

Iwabi, who resided in Oropo Junction, Ansarudeen, Badagry, also told the court that she and her son, Emmanuel Fasinu, had been living all alone with the help of neighbours.

“I met Alex Fasinu in 2014 and he promised to marry me. After our marriage introduction, I moved into his home.

“When I got pregnant about two months later, he said it was a taboo in their family to wed a lady, who was pregnant.

“He promised to wed me after delivery, but I was surprised that my husband changed his attitude towards me during the pregnancy.

“He told me to abort the pregnancy because I was sick during the early pregnancy.

“He refused to pay my antenatal bills and when I gave birth to our son, Emmanuel, he also did not pay the hospital bills.

“It was my family that paid the bills before I was allowed to go home with my son,” she said.

Iwabi said that at home, Alex made life miserable for her and their son.

She said that Alex stopped eating her food and kept late night, adding that 16 days after she delivered Alex left home and had failed to show up till date.

“My landlady, who knew what I was going through, gave me a room free of charge to live in.

“I know my husband does not love me again, that’s why I’m begging the court to grant the divorce,” she said.

The respondent was, however, not in court.

The court’s President, Mr Sakirudeen Adekola, adjourned the case until Octobr 14 for further hearing.