An Ibadan-based trader and mother of six, Badirat Jimoh, on Thursday, prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 22-year-old marriage to her husband, Musibau, over alleged gross irresponsibility.

In her petition before Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, Badirat, a resident of Idi-Osan area of Ibadan, said that her husband had no milk of human kindness in him, hence the need for her to part ways with him.

She added that Musibau was not responsible for her welfare and that of the children.

The defendant consented to the prayer of his estranged wife and was silent on most of the issues raised against him.





Musibau, who is a farmer, however, confessed that he did not give his wife any medical care during her pregnancy.

“That notwithstanding my lord, we have had no quarrel since then, and we have been getting along well.

“We have been living separately since November 2018 and I have informed her senior brother and sister. I am okay with Badirat’s decision,” he stated.

In his judgment, Odunade granted custody of the first four children to the defendant and the last two to the plaintiff.

He ordered Musibau to pay N10,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance, in addition to their education and other welfare.