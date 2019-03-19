



A 59-year-old husband, Kolawole Mathew, on Tuesday asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve his 21-year-old marriage to his wife, Ajoke, over threat to life.

Mathew, 59, a resident of No 14, Ifelere Omisajana in Ado-Ekiti, told the court that his wife often threatened to kill him and burn down his house while cursing and engaging him in fights.

He also said his wife often denied him food over any little misunderstanding and would move out of their shared room, adding that her association with certain women was affecting her negatively.

The complainant further said he had not been on talking terms with his wife for some years, urging the court to separate the union so that he could have peace of mind.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the only child of the union is a 19-year-old male.

But the respondent, a 52-year-old resident of No 14, Ifelere, Omisajana, Ado-Ekiti, denied starving her husband of food.

She, however, admitted to frequently engaging in fights with her husband as well as being a member of a women’s club before marriage.

Ajoke also admitted engaging in fights with her husband’s girlfriend whenever she comes visiting him.

She further claimed that her husband does not acknowledge her greetings and was fond of cursing her.

The respondent consequently expressed support for the separation of the union.

The President of the court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, after hearing from both parties, adjourned the case till May 2 for judgment.