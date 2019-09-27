<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 40-year-old businesswoman, Temidayo Amosa, on Friday dragged husband, Omotosho, before an Igando Customary Court, for allegedly calling her a barren woman.

Amosa told the court that she has been married to Omotosho, 70, for nine years.

“In January 2017, my husband sent me a text, calling me barren. He ordered me to leave his house. He said he was no longer interested in me,” she alleged.

“I pleaded with him to divorce me so that I can move on with my life, because age is no longer on my side, but he refused,” she said.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Amosa prayed the court to dissolve the marriage.

Responding, Omotosho prayed the court to grant the petitioner’s prayer.

“I do not love her anymore, please grant her request. I have six children and some of my children are abroad. I don’t even need a child from her,” the respondent said.

After listening to the both parties, President of the Court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, adjourned the case until Oct. 24 for judgment.