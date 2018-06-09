The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Katsina state command, have arrested no fewer than four persons suspected to be human traffickers and rescued 38 victims of human trafficking in the state.

The command also paraded nine rescued suspected victims and vowed to hand them over to its headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

Addressing journalists in Katsina, the state Comptroller of Immigration Mr. Ajisafe Joshua Olusola, said the suspects are between the ages of 21 and 43 and that most of them hailed from different states of the country.

He said “The three suspected victims are from Ogun state, one from Abia, Oyo, Imo, Edo, Osun, and one from Enugu state respectively. The victims were individually recruited by different agents from Lagos and Portharcourt’’.

“They started their journey from Lagos with the intention of travelling to Niger Republic to obtain biomatric capture for United State of American visa at American Embassy in Niamey, Niger Republic under the facilitation of one agent named Mr. Balogun Taiwo who is residing in Niamey, Niger Republic”.

While reiterating the command’s readiness to avert human trafficking and child labour in the state, Comptroller Olusola urged the public to provide NIS with vital information about human trafficking and child labour in the state.

He said the information, if provided will go along way in assisting the Nigeria Immigration Service in fighting and preventing child trafficking and other related cases in the country.