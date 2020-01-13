<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two housewives, who allegedly beat up their 58-year-old neighbour, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Ejiro Johnson, 43, and Patience Samuel, 42, who live at 40, Mufutau Ope-Ifa St., Oke-Odo, Abule Egba road, Lagos with conspiracy, assault, breach of peace and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 9, 2019.

Akeem alleged that a fight ensued between the defendants and the 58-year-old complainant, Mr Samuel Edeh, over payment of electricity bills.





The prosecutor also alleged that the defendants beat up the complainant with planks as well as bit him on the leg.

Akeem also alleged the complainant sustained injuries on his hands, legs and right eye.

“The defendants also stole his Tecno L4 phone valued, N35,000 and Itel phone valued, N5,000,” he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 57, 170, 173 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

Chief Magistrate O. A. Layinka admitted the defendants’ bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka adjourned the case until Jan. 22 for mention.