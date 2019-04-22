<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A house wife, Hafsat Sani, has stabbed her 30-year-old husband, Muhammed Garba, to death in Suru local government area of Kebbi state.

The 25 years old house wife and her late husband, it was gathered, had an argument while in their home at Tundifari village in Suru area of the state when she picked a knife and stabbed the husband in the abdomen.

While confirming the incident to journalists on Monday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Mohammad Danjuma, said Hafsat has been arrested while investigation is ongoing.

He said “On the 25th March, 2019, at about 0100hrs, one Hafsat Sani of Tundifari village in Suru local government, sequel to an argument with her husband named, Mohammadu Garba stabbed him with a knife in the abdomen and he died.”

He also confirmed the arrest of some suspected killers of a housewife, Balkisu Zayyanu and her three years old daughter, Hadiza Zayyanu at Dolekaina area of Kamba in the state.

The Commissioner of police said “On the 22nd March, 2019, at about 0800hrs,one Jamilu Musa and Alhaji Alu conspired and entered the room of Balkisu at Dolekaina where they used rope, mortar, axe and pestle to kill her.”

He added that the suspects kept her daughter, Hadiza, aged 3, in a box where she died.

“They escaped from the scene after stealing the victim’s two handsets but investigation led to the arrest of Harisu Umar and Bello who bought the stolen handsets. Their arrest led to the arrest of the killers,” he said.