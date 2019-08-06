<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A housewife, Maryam Aliyu of Bashama road, Tudun Wada, Kaduna, on Tuesday dragged her ex-husband, Sani Ahmed, to a Sharia Court II, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, over N37,000 debt owed her.

Maryam asked the court to also confirm the divorce papers issued her on July 21, 2019.

The plaintiff further urged the court to order Ahmed to pay N20,000 monthly allowance for the upkeep of their two children.

The defendant, Sani, a commercial motorcyclist, who also resides in the same area, said through his counsel, Mustapha Runka, that he had actually divorced his wife for the second time.

The defendant however denied collecting any money from his ex-wife, explaining that the N37,000 was taken as loan by his mother.

He urged the court to grant custody of the children to Maryam, but asked that he should be allowed to enrol their three-year-old daughter in a school of his choice.

His counsel further told the court that his client could only afford N3000 monthly upkeep allowance for his two children.

After listening to both parties, the Judge, Murtala Nasir, confirmed the divorce and ordered the defendant to be paying N7000 monthly as feeding allowance for the two children.

He also ordered him to shoulder other responsibilities of his children exclusively and advised him to liaise with his mother on how to repay the N37,000 debt owed his ex-wife.